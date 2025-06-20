Victor Osimhen waited an hour for a Cristiano Ronaldo selfie! Nigerian striker reveals what CR7 said & why he would seek Messi & Neymar mementos 'even if we lose 10-0'

Victor Osimhen admits that he once waited an hour to have a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Nigerian revealing what CR7 eventually said.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Osimhen makes no apologies for being a fan boy when it comes to the brightest lights in world football. As he graces the same stage as all-time greats, he has endeavoured to make lasting memories alongside the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

WHAT OSIMHEN SAID

Osimhen told Daddy Freeze: "I used to say to my friends, the day I’m going to play against Ronaldo, Messi, or Neymar - these are legends, people I love so much -I’m taking a picture with them. I don’t care, even if we lose 10-0!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Napoli-owned star Osimhen got the chance to rub shoulders with Ronaldo during a clash with Juventus in 2021. He added on approaching the Portuguese GOAT after that contest: "I said to him, ‘Cris, I would like to take a picture with you.’ He said, ‘Yeah, come to the dressing room’.

Osimhen added on being left waiting around like a young autograph hunter: "[Gianluigi] Buffon saw me, came to me, and asked what I wanted. He went to the gym and told me Ronaldo was working out, told me to sit with him. We were just talking, it was almost 30 minutes, he was not out yet. I waited for one hour, he was still working out.”

DID YOU KNOW?

When his moment finally arrived, Osimhen said of Ronaldo: "Look at the laps and the veins - you’ll think he’s 25 years old at that time.

"He said, ‘Great game, just keep on going,’ and I shook his hand. Nobody is surprised seeing Ronaldo doing what he’s doing now, but he’s actually a great personality."

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN?

Ronaldo is still going strong at 40 years of age. He recently captained Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory and is expected to extend his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Oismhen has snubbed a transfer to the Middle East as he waits on a European giant - such as Manchester United - to make a move for his signature.