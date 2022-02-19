Verratti: PSG were sh*t on by referee in defeat to Nantes!

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti was furious at the standard of refereeing during his side's 3-1 defeat to Nantes on Saturday, claiming that their opponents should have been reduced to 10 men before running out victors.

The Ligue 1 leaders suffered a disastrous start to the clash, conceding three goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Neymar was on target after the break, but then missed a penalty which would have brought PSG back within touching distance.

What was said?

"The referee should have given [Dennis] Appiah the second yellow for the foul he made [on Mbappe]," Verratti fired to Canal+ after the final whistle.

"How is it possible not to give him the yellow? We got sh*t on by the referees!"

Why was Appiah spared?

Appiah was initially shown a red card for tripping Kylian Mbappe as the forward was making his way to goal at the end of the first half.

VAR analysis downgraded the offence to a yellow, however, ruling that the defender had not intentionally deprived Mbappe of a goalscoring opportunity.

It was one of 16 fouls committed by Nantes in an uncompromising game, including another strong challenge from Appiah on Mbappe that escaped further punishment - to Verratti's fury - and PSG director Leonardo was also displeased with what he saw from the match officials.

"The referee should have controlled better. With the fouls committed, we risk having players unavailable for 3 months like the foul on Kylian," he said to Canal+.

"There is also the fact that we announced one minute of additional time in the first half and the penalty is whistled at the 49th minute!

"I don't want to be here to cry. It's deserved to lose, but against us there is this desire to whistle against us. It's embarrassing."

Despite Saturday's slip, PSG remain in good stead to reclaim the Ligue 1 title, as they sit 13 points clear of nearest rivals Marseille at the summit.

