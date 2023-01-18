Vazquez, Slonina and Aaronson call-ups headline USMNT January camp squad

Brandon Vazquez, Gabriel Slonina and Paxten Aaronson headline the U.S. men's national team squad for the annual January camp.

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer has announced the 24-man roster for upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Colombia as part of the team's annual January camp. The squad includes 13 players seeking their first international caps.

THE ROSTER IN FULL:

GOALKEEPERS: Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Sean Johnson (Unattached), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea)

DEFENDERS: Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (LAFC), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Alan Sonora (Unattached), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers)

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough), Emmanuel Sabbi (Odense), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The camp this year is a bit of a different one, with the team currently without a head coach. Gregg Berhalter, who led the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup, could still return on the road to 2026, but U.S. Soccer continues to investigate a 30-year-old domestic violence accusation against the coach as part of a controversy-filled feud with the Reyna family.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “We are thrilled with the group of players we’ve been able to put together for this camp,” interim coach Anthony Hudson said. “The annual January Camp gives us a chance to look at some real high potential young players as well as some dual nationals we have been following. The focus has been on identifying positions within our team that need more depth.

"We are also leaning on some of our veteran players for their experience on the field as well as to socialize the younger players into the incredible culture we have built within the squad. We know from history that many players who get their first national team opportunity in this window go on to make a World Cup roster, so we want them to make the most of it.”

DID YOU KNOW? Five World Cup veterans are included: Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Aaron Long, Jesus Ferreira and Sean Johnson. However, there are also 11 players joining the USMNT for the first time, while seven international-based players are in the squad - a somewhat unusual number for a January camp.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will face off with Serbia on January 25 at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium before hosting Colombia three days later at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.