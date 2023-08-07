Are USWNT ‘unlikeable’ & in danger of becoming ‘irrelevant’? Ex-USMNT star Alexi Lalas sticks the boot in after shock 2023 Women’s World Cup exit

- Defending champions dumped out in 2023
- Worst showing at FIFA's flagship event
- Much to be done on and off the field
WHAT HAPPENED? The United States headed into that competition as defending champions, having captured a global crown in 2015 and 2019, but are heading home from their latest tournament outing after suffering a shock last-16 defeat to Sweden. The USWNT, who stumbled their way through the group stage, crashed out following a dramatic penalty shootout against the Swedes. Plenty have taken great delight at seeing them come unstuck – including many in the States – with Lalas sounding a warning to those looking to fight fires in the present and rebuild for the future.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lalas posted on Twitter in response to a “weird watching Americans celebrate an American loss” comment: “Don’t kill the messenger. This #USWNT is polarizing. Politics, causes, stances, & behaviour have made this team unlikeable to a portion of America. This team has built its brand and has derived its power from being the best/winning. If that goes away they risk becoming irrelevant.”
WHAT NEXT? The United States have plenty of talent within their ranks, but some of the characters in their squad can be a little divisive. They have also enjoyed an era of dominance in the women’s game that rivals are taking pleasure from seeing come to a close.