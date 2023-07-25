USMNT star Weston McKennie waiting on offer from Premier League suitors as Juventus look to put transfer in place

Chris Burton
Weston McKennie Juventus 2022-23Getty Images
W. McKenniePremier LeagueTransfersJuventusAston VillaUnited StatesSerie A

United States international Weston McKennie is reportedly waiting on an offer from Aston Villa despite previously struggling in England with Leeds.

  • American suffered relegation with Leeds
  • Back with Bianconeri for pre-season
  • Could get second shot at English top-flight

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old suffered relegation out of the Premier League in 2022-23 while spending the second-half of that campaign at Elland Road. He has since returned to parent club Juventus, but the Serie A giants are very much open to offers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has generated plenty of speculation in the summer transfer window, despite joining Juve on their pre-season tour of his native America. According to Tuttosport, the USMNT star is open to the idea of heading back to English football amid talk of interest being shown from Aston Villa.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He would also be willing into enter into talks with Borussia Dortmund – who already have international colleague Gio Reyna on their books – but is apparently reluctant to consider a switch to Turkey that would see him link up with Galatasaray.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Weston McKennie Juventus 2022-23Getty Images

WESTON MCKENNIE USA WORLD CUP 21112022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Juve are looking to put a sale in place, at around the €25 million (£22m/$28m) mark, while the Bianconeri are also said to be nudging former Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria towards the exits at the Allianz Stadium – with the Switzerland international being linked with a loan move to West Ham.

