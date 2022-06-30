USMNT star Pefok moves to Bundesliga with Union Berlin

The 26-year-old arrives in Germany following a bright spell with Young Boys

U.S. men's national team striker Jordan Pefok has completed a transfer to Union Berlin, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Thursday.

The 26-year-old striker arrives from Swiss club Young Boys, where he enjoyed a fine 2021-22 which included five Champions League goals as he finished as the club's leading scorer.

The Washington, D.C.-born No. 9 previously played in France, representing Reims and Rennes before his move to Switzerland.

What did Union Berlin say?

"1. FC Union Berlin have completed the signing of striker Jordan Siebatcheu," the club confirmed on its official website.

"The 26-year-old U.S. international has made the switch to Kopenick from Swiss side Young Boys."

The player added: “After two successful years in Bern, where I had the perfect environment to develop as a young player, the next step in my career is now ahead of me.

"I want to prove myself in the Bundesliga and I’m sure that I have found the right club in Union.

"Their style of play suits me well and I’m looking forward to scoring for the Eisernen in the incredible atmosphere at the Alte Forsterei."

A chance to get back in the No. 9 race

GOAL's United States Correspondent Ryan Tolmich writes...

"Pefok faces an uphill battle to get back into contention to be the USMNT's No. 9, but this is exactly the type of move that makes that hill a bit easier to climb.

"If the 26-year-old striker can start the season on a tear, he'll certainly jump right back onto Gregg Berhalter's radar to be in the squad for Qatar later this year.

"As things stand, Jesus Ferreira is probably the favorite to start at striker, with the likes of Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent, Haji Wright and Daryl Dike all in the mix, but that race will almost certainly come down to whichever player is in the best form come the fall.

"At Union Berlin, Pefok is now at a level that would make a surge of goals impossible to look past.

"The club finished fifth last season, so the talent will be there around him, so the ball is now in Pefok's court to play his way back into the squad."

