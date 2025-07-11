Will USMNT drop Christian Pulisic? ‘No surprise’ admission from Alexi Lalas after AC Milan star snubbed Gold Cup trophy bid

Alexi Lalas expects Christian Pulisic to be drafted back into the USMNT fold, but says it would be no surprise if the AC Milan star was snubbed.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Pulisic, who has embraced the ‘Captain America’ moniker in his homeland ruled himself out of contention for selection in the United States’ Gold Cup plans. He watched on from afar as Mauricio Pochettino’s side made the final of that competition before coming unstuck against Mexico.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The 26-year-old forward, who has been posting personal bests on the goal front in Italy, felt that he needed a summer off in order to fully recharge for domestic duty - as he mulls over committing to a new contract at San Siro.

WHAT ALEXI LALAS SAID

Questions are now being asked of whether Pulisic will be included in Pochettino’s squad for friendly dates with South Korea and Japan in September. Ex-USMNT defender Lalas told his State of the Union podcast: “It would not surprise me in the least if he makes an example of multiple players, whether it's Christian Pulisic or anybody else. It would not surprise me in the least if he again lays down the law by the decisions that he makes. And I think he can afford to do that.”

Lalas countered that by saying: “[If players are dropped] you're just kicking the can down the road in that at some point, you want to have those players together. Even if it's just for a friendly, you want them in camp together. You want to see what they're going to look like.

“You also want whatever time you're going to get to kind of deal with whatever crap there is, because these are the players - whether you like them or not, it doesn't really matter. These are the players that you're going to have.”

Lalas went on to say of a talismanic figure being recalled at the next opportunity: “I think Pulisic is going to get called in. But it wouldn't surprise me if Pochettino didn't do it. If I was the coach at this point, after what happened here, I'd still probably call him.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC?

If Pulisic were to sit out international action in September, the United States have further friendlies to come in October and November. He would likely be involved in them as a long countdown to a home World Cup in 2026 continues.