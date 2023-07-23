USMNT star Christian Pulisic admits U.S. tour isn't helping him break down AC Milan language barrier

Christian Pulisic is pleased to be back on American soil, but admits that a U.S. tour “won’t help him learn Italian” after linking up with AC Milan.

American forward has left Chelsea

Taking on new challenge with Rossoneri

Spending pre-season in the States

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has completed a transfer to San Siro from Premier League giants Chelsea during the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old is excited to be taking on a new challenge, but already finds himself back in familiar surroundings. Milan are in the States for a series of friendlies – starting with a clash against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl in California on Sunday – and Pulisic admits that he is yet to start breaking down the language barrier at his new club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pennsylvania native Pulisic told reporters of heading home within weeks of his arrival in Milan: “It won’t help me learn Italian, because I’ll be speaking English to everyone, but it’s a good feeling.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has already made an early impact with the Rossoneri, registering two assists in a 6-0 friendly win over Lumezzane, and he is eager to make his mark with the Serie A heavyweights following a four-year stint in England. He added on the challenges to come: “It’s a big moment for me. It’s a fresh start. I’m really excited to go and give that good first impression in the club, get the trust of my team-mates and, hopefully, play really well with them and look forward to this challenge. You feel like you have to give something extra. Really show them that you’re part of this team. You’re good enough. It’s a little bit crazy feeling but I think it’s important to believe in yourself, trust in your ability.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After facing Madrid, Milan have further friendly dates against Juventus and Barcelona to take in before opening their 2023-24 Serie A campaign away at Bologna on August 21.