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Rob Norcup

How to buy USA vs Germany Friendly tickets: 2026 World Cup send-off, Chicago Soldier Field Stadium & more

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Here’s how you could be seated at one of the standout World Cup warm-ups

Still yet to get your hands on World Cup 2026 tickets? The upcoming USA vs Germany friendly in Chicago on June 6 gives both sets of fans the chance to see their favourite players in action.

Stars and Stripes supremo, Mauricio Pochettino, will be aiming to fine-tune his team's preparations at the iconic Soldier Field.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Chris Richards will be put through their final paces before the World Cup campaign starts for real, less than a week later, vs Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the USA vs Germany ‘Send-Off Match’, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is the USA vs Germany friendly?

How to buy USA vs Germany friendly tickets?

Official tickets for the USA vs Germany friendly at Chicago’s Soldier Field went on public sale on December 5, 2025, via the U.S. soccer site or the Soldier Field site.

The presale window had opened two days earlier, on December 3. It was primarily available to U.S. Soccer Insiders, with access determined by membership tier.

As this is the final preparation match for the USMNT before World Cup 2026, ticket demand has been extremely high.

If you're unable to purchase tickets via official routes, you could also check out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, which may have ticket availability too.

How much are USA vs Germany friendly tickets?

Official USA vs Germany ticket prices ranged from $64 - $181+. Prices varied based on your seating level at Soldier Field and when you purchased tickets. The various seating levels are as follows:

  • 400 Level (Upper Deck): $64 - $95
  • 300 Level (Mezzanine): $95 - $135
  • 200 Level (Club): $135 - $181
  • 100 Level (Lower Bowl): $181+

Keep tabs on the U.S soccer site ticket portal for additional information and on secondary sellers such as StubHub for current availability.

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USA World Cup 2026 group fixtures

USA are attempting to progress to the World Cup knockout stages for a fourth straight occasion. The tournament co-hosts' Group D schedule is as follows:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri Jun 12

USA vs Paraguay (6pm PT)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Fri Jun 19

USA vs Australia (12pm PT)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Tickets

Thu Jun 25

Turkey vs USA (7pm PT)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Germany World Cup 2026 group fixtures

Having surprisingly fallen at the first hurdle at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Germany is hoping it's third time lucky in North America. This is the Group E schedule that awaits them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sun Jun 14

Germany vs Curacao (12pm CT)

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Tickets

Sat Jun 20

Germany vs Ivory Coast (4pm ET)

BMO Field (Toronto)

Tickets

Thu Jun 25

Ecuador vs Germany (4pm ET)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

Everything you need to know about Soldier Field

Soldier Field is a multi-purpose stadium in Chicago, which is named in memory of soldiers who died in combat during World War I. 

While it has hosted numerous teams from various sports since opening in 1924, its current tenants are the NFL's Chicago Bears and the Chicago Fire of MLS fame.

Away from sport, Soldier Field regularly holds other large crowd events. Beyonce, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Oasis all played concerts at the stadium during 2025 and Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Usher and Chris Brown are performing there later this year.

Soldier Field may not be a World Cup 2026 venue, but it did host matches when the tournament was held in the United States in 1994 and again during the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Landon Donovan holds both the record for scoring most goals and making the most appearances for the United States at World Cup Finals. The former LA Galaxy star, who had loan spells in Europe with Bayern Munich and Everton, played 12 games during the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, scoring 5 times during those three tournaments.

As well as being Germany's topscorer, Miroslav Klose with 16 goals, is also the all-time top goalscorer at FIFA World Cup Final tournaments. Klose would surpass Ronaldo's (the Brazil version) tally of 15, when scoring twice during his final World Cup tournament in 2014. 

Klose would have to settle for second spot on the all-time German World Cup Finals appearance list though. He played 24 times for his country, while Lothar Matthaus took to the pitch on 25 occasions. 

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