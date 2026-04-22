How to get tickets to watch Christian Pulisic at the World Cup 2026: USA World Cup tickets, information & more

The World Cup 2026 offers players draped in the stars and stripes a once-in-a-generation opportunity to inspire the American nation.

When the biggest sporting event on the planet was last staged in North America in 1994, the likes of Alexi Lalas and Eric Wynalda became household names. 32 years on, Christian Pulisic and others are hoping to lead by example and boost the co-hosts' chances.

Let GOAL give you the information you need regarding USA World Cup tickets, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

What is USA World Cup 2026 group schedule?

While Christian Pulisic has scored twelve World Cup qualifying goals for the United States, he’s only netted once during a World Cup tournament.

That solitary goal, which came against Iran during the Stars and Stripes' final group game at Qatar 2022, proved crucial, though, as it meant the United States progressed to the knockout stages.

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Fri June 12 United States vs Paraguay (6pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Fri June 19 United States vs Australia (12pm PT) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thu June 25 United States vs Turkey (7pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets

How to buy USA World Cup 2026 tickets

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are USA World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875



Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What to expect from Christian Pulisic at World Cup 2026

While Christian Pulisic has had a whole host of memorable moments during his club career, picking up silverware at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan, he’s still waiting to hit the high notes internationally.

It feels like Christian Pulisic has been churning out high-class performances on the pitch for years and years. He made his USA debut in 2016 at 17 years of age and in so doing became the youngest American to play in a World Cup qualifier.

At the age of 27, Pulisic, the player they call ‘Captain America’, still has plenty to offer the game and his country. USA may have failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but they reached the Round of 16 stage of the tournament for the third time in the space of 12 years in 2022 and they’ll be looking for a long run this time around.

At World Cup 2022, Pulisic, along with three other players, received the third most ‘Man of the Match’ awards in the tournament, with only Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi collecting more. Considering USA bowed out during the first round of the knockouts, it was an impressive achievement for Pulisic, and he’ll be hoping to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage once again.

USA made a huge statement of intent when appointing former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, in September 2024 and despite a few setbacks, they’ll be hoping for forward momentum this summer.