Tyler Adams will finally get his move! Bournemouth trigger £20m release clause as USMNT star set for Premier League return after Chelsea transfer collapsed

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries have agreed to meet the required fee and will negotiate personal terms with the 24-year-old USMNT star. Adams is keen to return to the Premier League after last season's relegation with Leeds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder appears to have found his landing spot after months of speculation and seeing a move to Chelsea collapse despite completing a medical in west London. Adams should provide some midfield energy as new boss Andoni Iraola beds in his all-action style on the south coast.

WHAT NEXT FOR TYLER ADAMS? Prior to taking the pitch for the Cherries, Adams will need to recover from the injury that saw him robbed of partaking in the end of the last Premier League season.