Folarin Balogun is reportedly edging closer to the exits at Arsenal, with the USMNT star training away from the rest of the Gunners squad.

Striker impressed on loan last season

Linked with clubs across Europe

In the States for pre-season action

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker has rejoined the ranks at his parent club following a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims in 2022-23. He netted 21 goals last season, with a series of impressive performances bringing him to the attention of clubs across Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been involved in Arsenal’s pre-season preparations, figuring in friendly outings, but The Athletic reports that he worked separately from the main group during Mikel Arteta’s latest training session during a summer tour of the United States.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The striker – who has pledged allegiance to the United States and already opened his international goal account for the USMNT – is working with an individual coach. That is considered to be another nod towards an imminent transfer being on the cards, with Arsenal demanding around £50 million ($64m) from any deal involving the exciting frontman.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Marseille, RB Leipzig and Chelsea. Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently in Los Angeles – using the training facilities of the LA Rams NFL franchise – as they prepare to face La Liga giants Barcelona on Wednesday.