Spurs-linked Brendan Rodgers to 'recharge' after Leicester sacking - which he admits came as a great disappointment

Tottenham-linked Brendan Rodgers will "reflect and recharge" before taking on the next opportunity after being sacked by Leicester City.

Rodgers shown the door by the Foxes

Leicester currently in the drop zone

Coach being linked with Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Celtic manager saw his four-year reign come to an end at the King Power Stadium after he was fired by Leicester following a 2-1 loss to relegation rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday. However, Rodgers thanked the fans, players, management and staff in a heartfelt farewell note while also expressing his pride over leading the Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup triumph.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement released on Tuesday, Rogers said: “I would like to thank the Leicester City Chairman Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and all of the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Leicester City and make history with this great football club over the past four years. We forged a special relationship and I will always have the utmost respect and affection for them. The players, my staff and I gave it our all every single day and I will always be proud of what we were able to achieve together. Winning against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in 2021, to deliver a first FA Cup for the club and its supporters, together with securing European qualification in consecutive seasons are moments I will never forget. Everything we achieved was with the superb support of the Leicester City fans and I thank them for that. It has been a privilege to be your manager.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodgers has been linked with a swift return to the Premier League at Tottenham, who have reportedly identified him as a candidate to replace Antonio Conte. However, the 50-year-old has indicated he might opt for a brief break from the sidelines after being relieved of his duties at Leicester.

He also expressed his sadness over being let go amid the Foxes' battle to avoid relegation, adding: "I am obviously disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the Club's Premier League status. I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to continue to deliver on this objective. I’m now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER & TOTTENHAM? The Foxes will return to action against Aston Villa on Tuesday, while Tottenham will host Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.