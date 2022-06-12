Tottenham interested in signing Everton's Richarlison as Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid keep tabs on Brazilian

The South American forward is attracting interest from across Europe, but he will not be pushing for a summer transfer at Goodison Park

Tottenham have become the latest side to express interest in Everton forward Richarlison, GOAL can confirm.

Talks in north London have taken place regarding a summer swoop for the Brazil international, with contact made between Spurs and the South American star’s representatives.

No formal offer has been put to Premier League rivals at Goodison Park, but questions have been asked of Richarlison’s availability and what it would take to get a deal done.

Which other teams are interested in Richarlison?

While Tottenham are preparing to join the race for the 25-year-old, they are far from being the only ones keeping a close eye.

Four other sides have already made similar enquiries as to whether Everton may be willing to discuss a sale.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are in the market for attacking reinforcements as Robert Lewandowski edges towards the exits at Allianz Arena.

La Liga holders Real Madrid have been linked with Richarlison for some time, and they have already missed out on deals for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Over in France, Paris Saint-Germain boast a wealth of world-class forwards on their books – with Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar at Parc des Princes – but they are always seeking further squad depth.

Manchester United are another to have looked into a deal for Richarlison, with the Red Devils endeavouring to bolster their ranks after the arrival Erik ten Hag.

However, none of the interested parties mentioned above have put an offer on the table.

Will Richarlison leave Everton in 2022?

The Brazil international is not about to push for a summer switch away from Everton. He is under contract until 2024, meaning the Toffees are under no pressure to sell.

Richarlison has, however, made no secret of the fact that he would like to play Champions League football.

His preference at this stage would be to remain in English football, where he feels settled after first linking up with Watford in 2017, and that could work in favour of Tottenham and Manchester United.

Richarlison has shown that he is capable of competing with the Premier League elite, scoring 48 goals in the English top-flight, and has reached double figures across all competitions in each of his four campaigns at Everton.

