Tottenham chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Spurs songs

Headed to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Try to get familiar with some of the Lilywhites' most famous chants

Tottenham might have left the old White Hart Lane behind, but Spurs fans have taken their favourite terrace songs with them.

An entertaining style of play has helped the north London club reclaim its status as one of the most feared sides in England in recent years, and supporters have not stopped making noise throughout that journey.

Goal have put together a compilation of Tottenham's most popular songs to get you in the mood for your next trip to see the Whites.

Glory glory, Tottenham Hotspur

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur,

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur,

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur,

And the Spurs go marching on.

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

Tottenham are the greatest team the world has ever seen,

And the Spurs go marching on.

The pride of North of London we're the kings of White Hart Lane,

The pride of North of London we're the kings of White Hart Lane,

The pride of North of London we're the kings of White Hart Lane,

And the Spurs go marching on.

Loyal Spurs supporters and they come to every game,

Loyal Spurs supporters and they come to every game,

Loyal Spurs supporters and they come to every game,

To watch the Spurs go marching on.

The Spurs go marching in

Oh when the Spurs, go marching in,

Oh when the Spurs, go marching in,

I wanna be in that number,

Oh when the Spurs go marching in.

Come on you Spurs!

Come on you Spurs!

Come on you Spurs!

Come on you Spurs!

We love you Tottenham

We love you Tottenham, we do

We love you Tottenham, we do

We love you Tottenham, we do

Oh Tottenham we love you...

We're the Park Lane Tottenham

We're the Park Lane,

We're the Park Lane,

We're the Park Lane Tottenham.

We're the Shelf Side,

We're the Shelf Side,

We're the Shelf Side Tottenham...

He's one of our own

He's one of our own,

He's one of our own,

Harry Kane, he's one of our own.

We've got Alli

We've got Alli,

Dele Alli,

I just don't think you understand,

He only cost £5 mil,

He's better than Ozil,

We've got Dele Alli.

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama,

Victor Wanyama,

Victor Wanyama,

Oh Victor Wanyama,

He ate Spaghetti and thought it was nice,

Du du du duu...

Super Jan Vertonghen

Super, super Jan

Super, super Jan,

Super, super Jan,

Super Jan Vertonghen .

I love Eric Dier

I love Eric Dier,

Eric Dier loves me,

I love Eric Dier,

Eric Dier loves me,

All together now...