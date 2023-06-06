Tottenham appoint Celtic treble winner Ange Postecoglou as new head coach on four-year contract

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on a four-year contract.

First Australian to manage in Premier League

New era for north London giants

Success enjoyed in Scotland during two-year spell

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte and his assistant Cristian Stellini during a difficult 2022-23 campaign, leading to Ryan Mason seeing out the season as interim boss. A new permanent appointment has now been put in place, with Postecoglou – who guided Scottish giants Celtic to a domestic treble last season – becoming the first Australian to take charge of a Premier League club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has told the club’s official website: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”