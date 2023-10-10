Tom Brady to pay Wayne Rooney three times more than sacked Birmingham boss John Eustace as NFL legend aims to bring 'star appeal' to Championship side

Wayne Rooney will reportedly earn three times more than former Birmingham manager John Eustace as Tom Brady aims to bring in "star appeal."

Eustace sacked by Birmingham

Rooney expected to take charge

Will earn a bumper salary

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the Blues currently sit sixth in the Championship table, Eustace has been shown the door by the club as it plans to set sail in a different direction. It is understood that Rooney has been offered the job to create a new identity for the team which will go about their business with a "clear no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace."

The former Manchester United striker has already terminated his contract with D.C. United and is keen to cross the Atlantic and return to his homeland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Sun, Rooney will be offered £1.5 million-a-year for his services. His wage will come close to the £29,000-a-week mark, which is more than three times Eustace's £9,000-a-week wages.

Rooney had earlier managed Derby County before he set sail for the United States in July 2022 to take up the offer from MLS.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The club's new American owner, Tom Wagner's decision to pursue Rooney was influenced by the advice of Garry Cook, the CEO of Birmingham City. Notably, Cook has had a longstanding connection with Rooney dating back to his time holding a senior position with Nike.