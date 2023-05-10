Thomas Muller considering Bayern exit after losing favour with Thomas Tuchel - but Oliver Kahn vows to make him stay put

Thomas Muller is reportedly considering a summer exit from Bayern Munich, but CEO Oliver Kahn has vowed to make him stay put.

Muller mulling over summer exit

Has fallen out of favour under Tuchel

Kahn insists Muller won't leave

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks, and has been limited to making appearances from the bench in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, he clocked just 28 minutes over the two legs despite Bayern being in the hunt for goals. This has led to Muller reportedly mulling over the option to leave Bayern in the summer for a fresh challenge. However, Kahn is adamant that he will not allow the 2014 World Cup winner to leave Bayern as he still considers the forward an "incredibly important" member of the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Kahn was asked about the possibility of Muller leaving by Sport Bild, the Bayern CEO replied: "That’s not going to happen. If it ever came to that, I would talk him out of it in no uncertain terms. Thomas is fit, never injured and has an incredibly strong character. He is incredibly important to the whole team. I'm sure Thomas will play many more games for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bild has reported that Muller wants to continue playing until at least 2024, and would be happy to stay at Bayern if his playing time was increased. However, he is also now open to a move to another top European club that can compete for trophies. Muller has also reportedly received offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia, but he has not opened formal talks with any suitors at this stage.

WHAT NEXT? Muller will hope that his fortunes improve in the next few weeks, with Bayern set to come up against Schalke on Saturday in their next Bundesliga outing.