Did Bayern Munich make a huge mistake? Thomas Tuchel already level with Julian Nagelsmann in defeats and at risk of Bundesliga bottle job

Tuchel's Bayern lose again

Humbled in 3-1 away defeat

Gives German unwanted managerial accolade

WHAT HAPPENED? Life in Munich went from bad to worse for Thomas Tuchel as Bayern followed up a Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City with a crushing loss in the Bundesliga against Mainz, leaving the door open for Borussia Dortmund to take over at the top of the table before the weekend is over.

Crucially, the 3-1 defeat is Tuchel's third as manager; he has now lost the same amount of games as Julian Nagelsmann did while in charge this season, but in a far shorter time frame.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have now gone four consecutive games without a win for the first time since October 2018.

Since surprisingly parting ways with Nagelsmann, Bayern have found themselves stuck in a mini-crisis, with Tuchel not having the effect they desired. Their unbeaten run in the Champions League came to an end as they were dumped out of the competition, player harmony has been called into question after Sadio Mane punched Leroy Sane, and now their push for the league title is in serious doubt.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rivals Dortmund moved on top of the table by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 just hours after Bayern were defeated, and with both sides having played the same amount of games, it puts Edin Terzic's side in control of their own fate.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga every year since 2011. The last team to lift the title other than the Bavarians was Dortmund, when Jurgen Klopp was still at the helm.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Tuchel's men must find a way to turn around their fortunes quickly, in order to avoid further slippage in their pursuit of the title. They next face bottom side Hertha Berlin on April 30.