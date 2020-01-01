Thiago and Alaba to dictate their own future as Bayern Munich wait on future calls from Liverpool and Man City targets

Hansi Flick is hoping that two prized assets can be retained by the Bundesliga champions, but will respect whatever decisions are made

will let Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba dictate their own future, with the pair yet to sign contract extensions amid links to the likes of and .

The champions are reluctant to part with two prized assets, but have been unable to get either tied down on fresh terms.

With both men entering the final 12 months of their current deals, big decisions need to be made on where they will be playing in 2020-21.

Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners in the race for Thiago, with the international said to be keen on making a fresh start in . Jurgen Klopp has aired his admiration for the former Barcelona midfielder, with the newly crowned Premier League title winners in the market for more creativity in their engine room.

Alaba, meanwhile, has seen moves to either City or mooted. Talk of interest in the Austrian from giants and is also never far away, with the versatile 28-year-old having long been lauded as one of European football’s top talents.

Bayern are understandably keen to keep such ability on their books, but Flick will allow Thiago and Alaba to make up their own mind when it comes to any extended stay in .

He told reporters when quizzed on the pair: “Both of them know what I think of them. We will give them time to think. I try to support as a coach and as an advisor. Ultimately, the player has to decide what he wants. We have to respect that.”

Thiago and Alaba have been a regular topic of conversation for Flick over recent weeks, with Bayern having once again wrapped up a Bundesliga crown with room to spare.

“It’s just that I always have hope. I always see things very positively,” he has said.

Asked specifically about Alaba, who has been on Bayern’s books since joining their academy system in 2008, Flick said: “You can end your career at a club where you were trained. That does not happen all too often today. He could lead the way. I hope we can convince him to sign with Bayern.

“In the end, he’s a very important player for us, the heart. He’s not only an absolutely world-class player, but also important off the pitch.”