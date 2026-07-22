The Al-Ittihad player is closing in on a move to Italy in the current summer transfer window, according to press reports.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" report that Genoa have opened negotiations with Al-Ittihad for their Albanian full-back Mario Mitaj.

According to the newspaper, the Italian club want Mitaj on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Both clubs are pushing to thrash out a final agreement, aiming to wrap up the deal before the summer window shuts.

The 23-year-old joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024 from Lokomotiv Moscow, and quickly nailed down a place in the starting line-up under Frenchman Laurent Blanc and Portugal's Sergio Conceicao.

Since arriving at Al-Inma Stadium, he has racked up 58 appearances, scoring twice and providing six assists. He also played his part in the team's Roshn League and King's Cup double the season before last.