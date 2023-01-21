Ten Hag 'quite convinced' Man Utd will challenge for Premier League titles if they trust his process

Erik ten Hag is "quite convinced" Manchester United will challenge for major honours over the coming years if they trust his process.

Ten Hag has enjoyed strong start at United

But club hasn't won trophy since 2017

Dutchman confident he's man to change tide

WHAT HAPPENED? After a shaky start, Ten Hag has had a transformative impact at Old Trafford since taking over last summer. At the halfway point of the season, the Red Devils sit third in the Premier League, and they can go within five points of leaders Arsenal if they beat Mikel Arteta's side on Sunday. United are also in with a chance of winning the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, leaving them in good shape to end the trophy drought that has been haunting the club since 2017.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think the Premier League at the moment develops to have six, seven teams who all finally can win the league, because of so many investments," Ten Hag said this week. "When you have the right philosophy, the right strategy, many more clubs can compete for the top positions in the league. If you want to be there you have to be really good, you need that consistency, that good strategy, the consistency in the strategy and you need hard work. To win trophies everything has to go in the right way."

Asked whether he was the man to lead United to success, Ten Hag added: "Yes, I am quite convinced of that process. We are going in the right direction. But we have to improve a lot if you want to compete in the future for the top positions, because the competition will be really tough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag also opened up on the culture he wishes to instill in the United dressing room. Quizzed on whether his players' increased candour in recent interviews was a result of his influence, he explained: "I don’t know. But what I want to bring in is a culture of high standards, values, accountability and transparency. So honestly that is our values that I want to set and control, both internal and external with the media and the fans."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United will have to face Arsenal without Casemiro this weekend. The Brazilian has been suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Palace.