Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Sweden vs Tunisia will kick-off on 15 June 2026 at 03:00 GMT and 23:00 EST (14 June).

How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Tunisia today

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Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Sweden vs Tunisia: Match context

The match in Monterrey carries huge significance for two teams determined to make a strong start in one of the tournament’s most competitive groups. With expectations mounting at home, Sweden coach Graham Potter will be looking to demonstrate that his fluid, modern tactical approach can succeed on football’s biggest stage with a clinical frontline led by Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres. Standing in their way is a disciplined and resilient Tunisia side led by Sabri Lamouchi, whose pragmatic structural identity makes the Eagles of Carthage incredibly difficult to break down, relying on a tireless work ethic to frustrate and punish opponents. Set against the backdrop of the impressive Estadio Monterrey (Estadio BBVA), with its world-class facilities and spectacular mountain backdrop, the encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

With formidable opponents the Netherlands and Japan also competing in Group F, neither side can afford to stumble out of the blocks. Sweden will view this match as an opportunity to reinforce their reputation among the world's elite, move closer to replicating the heights of their iconic 1958 and 1994 tournament runs, and showcase the rapid progress made under their new English manager. Tunisia, meanwhile, arrive eager to prove that this generation can finally shatter their historical glass ceiling and advance past the group stage for the first time in their history. As the lights shine brightly in Mexico, the intensity and pressure of a World Cup opener will be impossible to ignore, with tactical discipline, squad management, and the ability to cope with the grueling North American summer heat likely to play a decisive role in determining who claims a valuable opening victory.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sweden’s dramatic great escape

Sweden's journey to the tournament was nothing short of a rollercoaster, testing the nerves of their supporters to the absolute limit. A disastrous initial phase under Jon Dahl Tomasson saw the Blågult collapse to the bottom of their group, managing a solitary point from their opening fixtures. Desperate to salvage the campaign, the federation appointed Graham Potter, who steered the sinking ship into a safety net provided by their previous UEFA Nations League successes.

This backdoor entry handed Sweden a lifeline in the high-stakes continental play-offs, where they finally clicked into gear. Spearheaded by an electric frontline, Viktor Gyökeres single-handedly dismantled Ukraine with a stunning hat-trick in the play-off opener. The final, nerve-shredding hurdle against Poland saw the clinical forward score yet again in a chaotic 3-2 victory, completing a spectacular rescue mission to dramatically punch Sweden's ticket to North America.

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Tunisia’s historic defensive masterclass

While Sweden relied on late drama and explosive firepower, the Eagles of Carthage engineered a qualification campaign defined by absolute, unyielding discipline. Navigating the treacherous and physically demanding landscape of the CAF qualifiers, Tunisia built an impenetrable fortress that left regional rivals completely demoralised.

The bedrock of their historic march across the continent was an organisation so tight it rewrote the footballing record books. Under meticulous tactical guidance, Tunisia became the first nation in the history of the sport to advance through an entire World Cup qualifying cycle without conceding a single goal. Anchored by a resolute defensive spine and pulling strings through creative outlet Hannibal Mejbri, they suffocated opponents week after week. By pairing this historic defensive shut-out with clinical efficiency on the break, Tunisia comfortably locked down the top spot in their group, securing their place on the grand stage with a flawless blueprint of defensive perfection.

Sweden vs Tunisia team news

Sweden team news

Sweden manager Graham Potter has the luxury of a robust, highly motivated 26-man squad to choose from after a frantic but ultimately successful rescue mission in the European play-offs. The atmospheric vibe around the camp in Mexico is highly positive, with the tactical transition under their English coach seemingly complete. The most significant boost for the Blågult is the clean bill of health for their devastating attacking duo, meaning Europe's most feared strike partnership is ready to be unleashed on the global stage.

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Viktor Gyökeres is an absolute guarantee to lead the line after his qualification heroics, with Alexander Isak expected to partner him in a dynamic, high-pressing frontline. Behind them, Dejan Kulusevski will pull the creative strings in the attacking midfield role. At the back, the towering presence of Victor Lindelöf will organise the defence alongside Carl Starfelt, while Roma's Samuel Dahl is tipped to start at left-back, giving Sweden an incredibly balanced look for their opener.

Tunisia team news

The Eagles of Carthage landed in Monterrey backed by the historic confidence of a qualification campaign that defied footballing norms, having navigated their entire route to North America without conceding a single goal. Head coach Sabri Lamouchi has finalised a disciplined, tightly-knit 26-man roster built heavily on a mix of European tactical experience and elite domestic talent. While the squad will miss the veteran presence of Wahbi Khazri following his international retirement, Lamouchi’s rigid defensive structure remains completely intact.

The standout tactical decision ahead of the opener revolves around the midfield engine room, where Union Berlin's Aïssa Laïdouni and Eintracht Frankfurt's Ellyes Skhiri are locked in to provide an impenetrable screen in front of the back four. Young playmaker Hannibal Mejbri is expected to shoulder the creative burden to feed Elias Achouri on the counterattack. Between the posts, the experienced Bechir Ben Saïd will look to extend his remarkable international clean-sheet streak behind a resolute central defensive pairing of Montassar Talbi and Yassine Meriah.

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Graham Potter (Sweden)

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A modern, cerebral tactician, Graham Potter has brought a distinct sense of innovation and technical clarity to a Swedish national team historically known for rigid structural formulas. Stepping into the international hot seat after rebuilding his reputation in elite club football, Potter has completely revitalised the Blågult, successfully transitioning the team away from a defensive low-block and embracing a brave, proactive style that maximises Sweden’s current generation of world-class attacking talent.

Tactically, Potter implements a fluid, possession-based philosophy that prioritises spatial awareness and numerical overloads. He favours a flexible system that often starts in a 3-4-2-1 or an asymmetrical 4-3-3, utilising inverted wingers and highly progressive centre-backs who are comfortable carrying the ball deep into the opposition half. Potter demands absolute technical composure, tasking his team with building out from the back and using short, intricate passing triangles to bait opponents into pressing. His primary tactical challenge in Monterrey will be ensuring his side maintains defensive balance against a disciplined opponent, avoiding cheap turnovers in central areas that could expose his high-pressing unit to quick transitions.

Sabri Lamouchi (Tunisia)

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Sabri Lamouchi has firmly established himself as an elite architect of defensive organisation, cementing his place in international football by masterminding Tunisia's historic, record-breaking qualification run. The meticulous French-born tactician has fostered immense collective belief and structural harmony across his squad, earning widespread praise for his pragmatism, strict defensive drills, and ability to extract maximum efficiency from his players under high-pressure scenarios.

Lamouchi completely embraces a safety-first, deeply organised approach, typically deploying a compact 4-1-4-1 or a low-block 5-3-2 setup designed to choke out spaces in the defensive and middle thirds. His tactical identity hinges on absolute positional discipline, aggressive zonal squeezing, and a fierce work ethic that forces opponents into wide, non-threatening areas. Once possession is regained, Lamouchi’s side wastes no time, utilising direct, vertical balls to release explosive wingers on the counterattack. His primary objective in this opener will be frustrating Sweden’s elite frontline, maintaining a flawless defensive shape, and exploiting set-piece opportunities to snatch a decisive result.

26-man World Cup squads

Sweden World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Samuel Dahl, Isak Hien, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelöf, Carl Starfelt, Emil Holm, Ludwig Augustinsson, Linus Wahlqvist

Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski, Hugo Larsson, Sebastian Nanasi, Anton Salétros, Mattias Svanberg, Jens Cajuste

Attackers: Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga, Gustaf Nilsson, Emil Forsberg, Ken Sema, Niclas Eliasson

Tunisia World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Bechir Ben Saïd, Aymen Dahmen, Mouez Hassen

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Dylan Bronn, Yann Valery, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Alaa Ghram, Hamza Jelassi, Amine Cherni

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ellyes Skhiri, Aïssa Laïdouni, Hannibal Mejbri, Hamza Rafia, Houssem Tka, Ferjani Sassi, Idris El Mizouni

Attackers: Elias Achouri, Seifeddine Jaziri, Youssef Msakni, Sayfallah Ltaief, Haythem Jouini, Anas Haj Mohamed

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Sweden vs Tunisia key matchups

Viktor Gyökeres vs Montassar Talbi: This will be the definition of a heavyweight battle in the penalty box. Gyökeres, Europe's most feared and physical marksman who spearheaded Sweden's play-off rescue mission, thrives on brute strength, explosive direct running, and relentless channel-carving. Montassar Talbi will be completely in the firing line; the resolute Tunisian centre-back, who anchored a historic qualifying campaign that didn't concede a single goal, must use his elite positional discipline, impeccable timing, and aerial dominance to deny Gyökeres an inch of space to turn and strike.

Alexander Isak vs Tunisia's defensive low-block: Isak enters the tournament as Sweden's undisputed creative catalyst and dynamic attacking outlet. He will be hunting for pockets of space between the lines, looking to use his world-class dribbling, trickery, and sharp acceleration to commit defenders and slice open the opposition. However, he is going up against a highly synchronised, fiercely organised Tunisian defensive unit marshaled by Yassine Meriah. Can Isak's individual elegance and tactical unpredictability unlock a stubborn, compact African low-block that thrives on frustrating elite attackers?

Dejan Kulusevski vs Ellyes Skhiri: The ultimate tactical battleground in the engine room. Skhiri is the tireless defensive shield and tactical brain for the Eagles of Carthage, bringing immense stamina, clean interception metrics, and elite press-resistance. Kulusevski will be tasked with orchestrating the attacking tempo for the Blågult from his advanced midfield role, utilising his trademark half-space drifts, powerful driving runs, and vision to pull Skhiri out of position and ignite Sweden's vertical transitions into the final third.

Team news & squads

Graham Potter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Sweden ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed in the squad ahead of their World Cup opener. Potter's side have been preparing carefully for the tournament, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi also has a clean bill of health with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported at this stage. No projected XI has been named for the Eagles of Carthage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the June 14 fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sweden go into this match with a W2-D1-L2 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Greece in a friendly on June 4. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Norway on June 1. Potter's side showed better form in World Cup qualification, beating Poland 3-2 at home and Ukraine 3-1 away in March, and they also drew 1-1 with Slovenia in November 2025. Across those five matches, Sweden scored nine goals and conceded seven, with consecutive qualifying wins representing the high point of that run.

Tunisia's recent form has been poor. Their last five matches produced a W1-D1-L3 record. The most damaging result came on June 6, when Belgium beat them 5-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. They also lost 1-0 to Austria on June 1 and were held 1-1 by Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2026. A 0-0 draw with Canada in April and a 1-0 win over Haiti in March complete the picture. Tunisia scored just two goals across those five games and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

SWE Last match TUN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tunisia 1 - 0 Sweden 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

The only meeting between these two sides in the available dataset came on February 12, 2003, when Tunisia beat Sweden 1-0 in a friendly, with Tunisia listed as the home side. There is just one recorded fixture between the nations to draw on, meaning Sunday's Group F encounter in Monterrey represents a rare meeting between two sides with little recent history against each other.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit third and Tunisia fourth in the early standings table ahead of the opening round of fixtures.