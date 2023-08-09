Stefano Pioli insists AC Milan's midfield is 'complete' after capture of USMNT star Yunus Musah & reveals potential 'playmaker' role for Christian Pulisic

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli says their midfield is "complete" after signing Yunus Musah and reveals a potential new role for Christian Pulisic.

AC Milan have signed midfielder Musah

Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders in new-look midfield

Manager Pioli optimistic about new season

WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan completed the signing of United States international midfielder Musah from La Liga club Valencia for £17 million ($22.1m) earlier this month on a five-year deal. The Italian giants have also recruited Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea and Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season. Now, Milan manager Pioli is hoping the new-look midfield of Musah, Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders will hit the ground running, while giving fellow additions and wingers Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze, who signed from Chelsea and Villarreal respectively, his backing.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Those who have come in are young, but experienced,” he said after seeing Milan win the Trofeo Berlusconi on penalties against Monza. “Clearly it will take some time, but we have everything at our disposal to play the type of football we want to. The first three league games will not be easy. Our first goal is to start the season well.

“With Musah we are complete in midfield. Reijnders is intelligent, Loftus-Cheek is a quality, physical player. Musah is an aggressive player, then there is [Tommaso] Pobega and [Rade] Krunic. It’s a strong unit."

Pioli added on how he intends to maximise the performance of Musah's USMNT colleague Pulisic: “We can play in several ways, Chukwueze has come in and can play one-on-one on the outside, Pulisic can be a playmaker, Okafor can also be a centre-forward and second striker. I have flexible players. I’ve always asked for intelligent players, this year I have them and so we can do well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan won the Serie A title in 2021-22 but were well off the pace last season as they finished 20 points behind league winners Napoli, although they did reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. But now they are looking to be competitive in the Italian top-flight once more and Pioli will hope their new additions can help towards that.

WHAT NEXT? Milan take on Trento in a friendly on Wednesday, followed by another warm-up match against Novara on Sunday, August 13. Their latest Serie A season begins at Bologna on Monday, August 21.