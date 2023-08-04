AC Milan CEO, Giorgio Furlani, reveals the primary reason for signing Christian Pulisic from Chelsea and acknowledges his sales appeal in the USA.

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani emphasizes that the club signed Christian Pulisic from Chelsea primarily because of the player's extraordinary talent and his skills and abilities were exactly what Milan needed to strengthen their squad. Additionally, his popularity and status as one of the best players for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) further contributed to Milan's decision.

WHAT MORE? Furlani acknowledged that Pulisic's presence has had a significant impact on the club's sales, with 90 per cent of Milan shirts sold in America featuring the player's name. However, Furlani clarifies that while the player's sales appeal in the USA is a benefit, it was not the main reason for his signing.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We signed Pulisic because he is an extraordinary player, we needed someone like him and he will make a difference. This is the primary reason we bought him. Obviously, he is also one of the best USMNT players and we had an explosion in the numbers, for example, 90 per cent of the Milan shirts sold in America have Pulisic’s name on them. That is an extra benefit, but it is not the main reason we signed him.” - stated Furlani in an interview with Sportico: The Business of Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Furlani has taken a proactive approach to transfers, using the 'Moneyball' strategy to identify and acquire suitable talents for the club. With Pulisic's signing, Milan aims to enhance their squad and overall performance, recognizing the player's exceptional abilities as a key factor in achieving their goals. Additionally, Pulisic's popularity and influence in the United States contribute to expanding Milan's fanbase and brand recognition in the American market.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? The club's partnership with the New York Yankees further indicates its commitment to strengthening its presence in the United States and growing its global fanbase. As the season progresses, Milan will look to capitalize on Pulisic's talents and popularity to achieve their sporting objectives and commercial goals.