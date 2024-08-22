How to watch today's St Patrick's Athletic vs Istanbul Basaksehir Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between St Patrick's Athletic and Istanbul Basaksehir, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Patrick's Athletic and Istanbul Basaksehir will be vying for a spot in Europe when they clash at Tallaght Stadium in the first leg of the two-legged Conference League Qualification play-offs on Thursday.

Having kicked off their qualifying run with a 5-3 win over Vaduz in the second qualifying round, the Irish side defeated Azerbaijan Sabah 2-0 in the third qualifying round.

On the other hand, after thrashing La Fiorita 10-1 on aggregate, Basaksehir triumphed 3-0 against Georgia's Iberia 1999 in the previous round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Patrick's Athletic vs Istanbul Basaksehir online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Conference League Qualification match between St Patrick's Athletic and Istanbul Basaksehir will be available to watch and stream online live through SolidSport and tabii.

In the U.S., the game is not available to watch and stream online live.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

St Patrick's Athletic vs Istanbul Basaksehir kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm BST Venue: Tallaght Stadium

The Conference League Qualification match between St Patrick's Athletic and Istanbul Basaksehir will be played at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Team news & squads

St Patrick's Athletic team news

Mason Melia will continue to lead the line, with Jamie Lennon marshalling the midfield and Joe Redmond at the back.

Zachary Elbouzedi, who scored against Sabah last time out, should also feature in the XI.

St Patrick's Athletic possible XI: Anang; Breslin, Grivosti, Redmond; Palmer, Lennon, Forrester, Mulraney; Elbouzedi; Melia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rogers, Boylan, Banim, Hall, Anang Defenders: Breslin, Redmond, Grivosti, Sjoberg, Keeley, McLaughlin, Turner, Kazeem, McHale, Deans Midfielders: Lennon, Forrester, Leavy, McClelland, Kavanagh, Pettifer, Bolger, Palmer, Nolan, Mulraney, Elbouzedi, Bartley, Dodd, Oyenuga Forwards: Melia, Kavanagh, Keena, Noonan

Istanbul Basaksehir team news

As for the visitors, Ousseynou Ba and Jerome Opoku are expected to remain in charge of the defensive line once again.

In attack, Joao Figueiredo could be promoted to the XI alongside Krzysztof Piatek.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible XI: Sengezer; Ali Sahiner, Opoku, Ba, Pelkas; Ergun, Kemen, Turuc; Figueiredo, Piatek.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Babacan, Sengezer, Dilmen Defenders: Opoku, Duarte, Lima, Gureler, Ba, Nzaba, Dilek, Touba, Kavraz, Kaplan, Yilmaz, Karaagac, Shaocong, Ozyurt Midfielders: Ozdemir, Ergun, Kemen, Ozcan, Pelkas, Szysz, Djalo, Turuc, Ali Sahiner, Fofana, Ozfesli, Surul, Karaal Forwards: Gurler, Piatek, Keny, Figueiredo, Davidson, Karakus

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time St Patrick's Athletic and Istanbul Basaksehir will face each other across all competitions.

Useful links