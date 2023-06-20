‘Squeaky bum time’ – Ryan Reynolds learning important football phrases while riding emotional rollercoaster at Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds is learning important lessons on Wrexham’s emotional rollercoaster, with “squeaky bum time” now part of his football phrasebook.

Hollywood superstar in North Wales

Suffered the odd setback

Promotion in 2023 countered the pain

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood superstar is, alongside fellow investor Rob McElhenney, enjoying life as a co-owner in North Wales. Reynolds has bought into the passion and excitement that football delivers on a weekly basis, with his vocabulary being upgraded along the way in a manner that he could never have predicted when agreeing to take on a new venture at the Racecourse Ground in February 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reynolds has told Variety of his experiences at Wrexham to date, with the club securing promotion in 2022-23 having previously endured FA Trophy final and National League play-off heartache: “All roads lead to here, so no regrets at all. I’m so grateful for the experiences of that first big season, even with the fact that the club didn’t get promoted, because it laid the groundwork for one of the most exciting seasons, I think, in National League football history. I don’t think I’ve ever felt anxiety ratcheted up like [at the end of the 2022-23 season]. It wasn’t enjoyable for me. It was hell going into the Notts County game this year, actual hell. The fact that the team managed to pull it out in the last second was so perfectly Wrexham. Wrexham always finds some way to string out the drama until you’re quite convinced your heart has beat its last beat. There’s that football expression that Rob taught me: ‘Squeaky bum time’. I now completely understand squeaky bum time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham made history when landing the National League title last season, but did not make life easy for themselves and required a dramatic stoppage-time penalty save from former England international goalkeeper Ben Foster in order to edge out promotion rivals Notts County during a thrilling late-season clash at the Racecourse Ground.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney have been working hard on putting more important deals in place off the pitch, but attention will soon shift back to matters on it as Phil Parkinson looks for the funds to be made available that will allow him to make more marquee additions during the summer transfer window.