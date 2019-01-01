Spalletti leaves Inter to clear the path for Conte

The Serie A giants have parted company with their coach and will now step up their search for a successor, with a former Chelsea boss in the frame

have parted company with manager Luciano Spalletti, with the path now clear for Antonio Conte to potentially take the reins at San Siro.

Change has been made in the dugout after a frustrating end to the 2018-19 campaign.

A top-four finish and qualification has been secured, but the Nerazzurri stumbled over the line.

With Spalletti having struggled to convince those in the boardroom and in the stands, the decision has been taken to part company.

Article continues below

A statement on Inter’s official website read: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team.

“The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.”

More to follow…