The backlash continues! All members of Spain's coaching team except coach Jorge Vilda resign after female staff forced to attend defiant Luis Rubiales speech

All 11 members of Spain's women's team's coaching staff have resigned in protest against Luis Rubiales' refusal to resign.

Rubiales grabbed and kissed Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final against England, which Spain won 1-0.

There has been a swift and vicious backlash against the Spanish football federation's (RFEF) president.

Nevertheless, in a bizarre speech on Friday, he repeatedly refused to resign, hit out against "false feminism" and offered controversial manager Jorge Vilda a new contract.

Over 80 players have already said that they will not play for the national team until Rubiales has been removed from his position and now all 11 members of the team's coaching staff have resigned, except for Vilda.

Vilda is now the only member of the backroom staff still in position, with a statement released condemning Rubiales, and insisting that female members of staff were forced to be present for his defiant speech on Friday.

The statement read: "The names below express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF president.

"He offered a story that does not reflect in any way what was felt by Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt she was the 'victim of aggression'.

"Given the unacceptable attitudes and statements made by the president, they have made the decision to relieve themselves of their duties

"This part of the technical staff shows its support for the statement published by the players, more specifically those of Jenni."

They added: "Adding the inconvenience of having to necessarily attend the aforementioned assembly on August 25, in which, in addition, there was a particularly hurtful event for this coaching staff, since several of the female members of the coaching staff were forced to sit in the front row, exposing his image and trying to make members and players understand that they shared the theses of the president of the RFEF."