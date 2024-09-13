How to watch today's Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After back-to-back losses in the Premier League, Manchester United will take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend, while the Saints also look to return to winning ways from a 3-1 loss at Brentford.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+
|United States
|Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Universo, USA Network
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the UK, the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA Network.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Southampton vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|St. Mary's Stadium
The Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.
It will kick off at 7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Team news & squads
Southampton team news
As for the hosts, Jack Stephens, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Gavin Bazunu are sidelined through their respective injuries.
With Aaron Ramsdale in goal, Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz will be paired in attack.
Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Sugawara, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Armstrong, Brereton Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley
|Defenders:
|Harwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bednarek, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap
|Midfielders:
|Downes, Aribo, Smallbone, Lallana, Fernandes, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling
|Forwards:
|Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu
Manchester United team news
Leny Yoro is ruled out with a foot injury, while Tyrell Malacia is nursing a knee injury. Mason Mount is also unlikely to make the squad on account of a muscle problem.
Given Mount's expected absence, Bruno Fernandes can start in the number 10 spot with Joshua Zirkzee featuring upfront.
Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are all doubts.
Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Amad; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkee.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Shaw, Evans, Amass
|Midfielders:
|Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Southampton and Manchester United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 12, 2023
|Manchester United 0-0 Southampton
|Premier League
|August 27, 2022
|Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|February 12, 2022
|Manchester United 1-1 Southampton
|Premier League
|August 22, 2021
|Southampton 1-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|February 3, 2021
|Manchester United 9-0 Southampton
|Premier League