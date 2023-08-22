Sky Sports have issued an apology following remarks made by commentators, after Sean Dyche paid his respects to Everton fan Michael Jones.

The Everton boss was seen wearing a black armband during his side's 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa this weekend, after construction worker, Jones, was killed whilst working at their new stadium development at Bramley Moore Dock.

Sky pair Bill Leslie and Andy Hinchcliffe compared Dyche to “a croupier” because of his white shirt and black armband, sparking outrage in the aftermath.

Article continues below

“Comments made during the Aston Villa v Everton game were insensitive and regrettable,” a Sky spokesman responded.

“We have spoken to everyone involved in the coverage including both the commentators and have reminded them of their responsibilities and the need for care and sensitivity. We apologise for any upset or distress caused by these comments.”

26-year-old Jones was killed following an accident at the site just last week and the club has since reached out to the deceased's family and arranged a 26th-minute tribute as a sign of respect for the victim.

Everton further that they as a club are working with the family of Mr Jones on an “appropriate and lasting tribute”. “The loss of Michael Jones, a lifelong Evertonian who followed the Blues home and away, has left us all devastated,” the club added.

“The thoughts of everyone at Everton remain with Michael’s family, friends and colleagues. We will now be working with Michael’s family on an appropriate and lasting tribute. Michael Jones, forever in our hearts.”