Simeone explains why Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid is impossible as transfer talk continues to rage around Man Utd superstar

Diego Simeone has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Atletico Madrid would be impossible, with the forward still generating transfer talk.

Wanted out of Old Trafford over the summer

Linked with a return to Spain

Real association rule Atleti out of the running

WHAT HAPPENED? There was a point over the summer, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a push for the exits at Manchester United, when a switch to Wanda Metropolitano was speculated on for the former Real Madrid star. No deal was done, leaving the 37-year-old frustrated in England, and Simeone says there is no chance of Atletico exploring the possibility of an agreement during the January window.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Argentine tactician has told Tigo Sports of gossip that makes little sense: “Cristiano Ronaldo for Atleti? Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid. I wouldn’t see Martin Palermo or [Juan Roman] Riquelme playing in River Plate or [Ariel] Ortega in Boca Juniors. That is very clear.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo spent nine years at Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018, registering a record-setting haul of 450 goals in just 438 appearances – with two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns claimed along the way.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ronaldo as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford and could sever ties with United as a free agent in summer 2023.