Silva: Man City in good hands with ‘very talented’ Foden

The Blues legend will be bidding farewell to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, but he considers a teenage team-mate to be a suitable successor

are in “good hands” with “very talented” Phil Foden, says David Silva, with a World Cup winner preparing to pass on a playmaking baton at the Etihad Stadium.

After 10 memorable years in English football, a Spanish schemer is taking in a long goodbye.

Silva, with his contract running down, has revealed that the current campaign will be his last with City.

An iconic figure from the modern Premier League era is ready to walk away at the age of 34.

Legend status is already secure in Manchester, with Silva having collected 10 pieces of major silverware alongside a countless number of assists.

Somebody will be required to fill his boots from 2020-21, but City feel a suitable successor is already on their books.

Faith is being shown in 19-year-old midfielder Foden, with Pep Guardiola preparing to place even greater trust in the talented youngster.

Silva believes that is the right call, telling the Blues’ official website on the back of a 4-0 win over which keeps City in the hunt for more trophy triumphs: “I think we played well and it is a good result.

“Hopefully, we can win more titles this year.

“We have players like Phil Foden who is very talented and I think we are in good hands.”

Foden provided the assist for Bernardo Silva’s effort against Fulham and admits that he is looking to take as many creative lessons as possible from another Silva before an iconic Spaniard leaves his side.

The U21 international said: “Every time I put the shirt on, I just enjoy it to the max.

Article continues below

“I thought we played well, but it killed the game a bit when they went down to 10 men. Fair play to Fulham. They kept going and played really well.

“I learn every day from David and he’s my idol. It’s just a pleasure to be able to play alongside him.”

City, who secured an historic domestic treble last season, will be back in knockout competition on Wednesday when they take in the second leg of a semi-final tie with arch-rivals that they currently lead 3-1.