Shaw: Manchester United 'need to be better' after helping plug defensive leaks

Luke Shaw is looking for Manchester United to collect "much better results" at Old Trafford with the Red Devils preparing to return home on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final with Roma.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been formidable on their travels this season, with their unbeaten run on the road extended to 24 games after the 0-0 draw at Leeds.

The challenge is to replicate those efforts in their own backyard having suffered four home defeats in the Premier League, with Shaw aware of the need for improvement.

Shaw told MUTV: "It’s a very good record, it’s one we don’t look too much into, that’s maybe been a positive our away record, but our home record hasn’t been good, we know we need to be better at home and get much better results.

"It’s a good record but it doesn’t count for anything with where we are in the league. We need to keep improving and we’ve got the Europa League, we need to win that and that should be our main focus now."

A remarkable run of form away from home has United well on course to wrap up a top-four finish in the Premier League. Major silverware is also up for grabs on the continent, although the Red Devils have made a habit of coming unstuck in semi-finals in recent times.

Defensive stability should aid their quest to bring a four-year wait for trophy glory to a close, with Shaw proud to be playing a leading role in the plugging of holes at the back.

The England international left-back added after another clean sheet at Elland Road: "I don’t think they really had too many chances, we’re defending right, we’ve improved a lot since the start of the season, we were conceding way too many goals and we knew that as a back unit and we’ve worked on that.

"We need to keep pushing ourselves to be more clinical in front of goal, because a Man Utd side with the talent we’ve got, we need to be winning."

After playing host to Roma in midweek, United will remain on home soil for a meeting with Liverpool on Sunday.

