Scotland target Tottenham star Archie Gray and Everton midfielder Hayden Hackney for international allegiance switch away from England

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Scotland head coach Sebastien Pocognoli has confirmed that the national side are stepping up efforts to convince Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray and Everton midfielder Hayden Hackney to switch their international allegiance. Although both players were born in England and have featured for the Three Lions at youth level, they qualify for the Tartan Army through family heritage.

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Tartan Army pursue Premier League duo

Pocognoli has made approaches to persuade both Premier League talents to commit their international futures to Hampden Park, while Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes also remains on the Scottish Football Association's radar despite previously appearing to rule out a switch.

Aged 20, Gray has played for every England youth side below the seniors despite being the son of ex-Scotland striker Andy and related to capped Leeds United legends Frank and Eddie Gray. Meanwhile, former Middlesbrough midfielder Hackney represented Scotland Under-21s before switching to England Under-21s.

Belgian boss confirms direct contact

Having succeeded Steve Clarke in the dugout in August, Pocognoli revealed his proactive recruitment drive: "I am busy with everything. We know which players are eligible to represent the country one day. It won't come from me, it has to come from them to show that one day they maybe represent the country. We will see in the future."

Asked if he had spoken to dual-national targets, he explained: "Yeah, I have had direct contact or indirect contact. When I go to the direct contact it's because I feel it's a first positive approach. I've done it with many players. I'll do my best to bring them.

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"With Barnes it was different. I knew before my first camp that he was different. The two other lads [Gray and Hackney] are young lads. It's a long way. But if you wait too long, it might not be the right moment. In a year's time, we will see."

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Pitch performances remain key selling point

Stressing that his current squad remain the priority, the manager continued: "Right now, we have players in the squad who are performing well. It will always be up to them (current players) to be the priority. Because we've built things and we've had time with the ones who are here right now. But we are on it. We are always proactive in all of these situations.

"What is very exciting about those two names is that they are young players. That's interesting. We have to look and manage the situation."

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Explaining how on-field results and a professional setup will help lure the pair north of the border, he added: "The best way to convince players is to show good football, show them they can come to us, enjoy it and be successful.

"They have to feel when they leave a top club that they arrive here into top conditions and a top environment. That's the best publicity we can offer, to show good football."

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Crucial win boosts new regime

After Clarke guided Scotland to three major tournaments that all ended in group-stage exits, his Belgian successor has been tasked with taking the nation into the knockout rounds. Having endured an unconvincing start by winning just one, drawing one and losing two of his four fixtures in October, Pocognoli boosted his credentials as his side beat North Macedonia 2-1.

He will now aim to build on that victory against Switzerland to generate further momentum and attract dual-national targets.