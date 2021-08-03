Sarri axes Adekanye and Fares from Lazio squad

The Super Eagles prospect and Algeria international will play no role in the White and Sky Blues squad when the new season commences

Nigeria prospect Bobby Adekanye and Algeria international Mohamed Fares have been cut from the Lazio squad for the 2021-22 campaign by manager Maurizio Sarri

Sarri was named as the White and Sky Blues boss in June following the exit of Simone Inzaghi, who was recently hired by Inter Milan.

Under his watch, the former Chelsea boss would be aiming to lead the Stadio Olimpico giants to a satisfactory outing when the season commences. However, he will do that without the Africans.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport per Goal, Adekanye and Fares did not impress the veteran tactician during the ongoing pre-season campaign.

Consequently, they were axed from the squad of players that will head to Germany to continue preparations for their Italian elite division challenge.

Born in Ibadan to Nigerian parents, Adekanye migrated to the European country at the age of four.

Although he has represented the Netherlands at U16, U17 and U20 level, the 22-year-old forward remains eligible to represent three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners at the senior level.

After his youth career at Ajax, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool, he moved to Lazio on July 3, 2019, where he was handed his first professional contract.

On September 19, 2019, he made his debut during the club’s Uefa Europa League fixture versus CFR Cluj. Ten days later, he made his Italian top-flight bow against Genoa.

Adekanye’s inability to tie down a regular place in the two-time Italian champions’ squad saw him loaned to Spanish elite division side Cadiz CF.

At the Nuevo Mirandilla, he made 33 La Liga appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

In the second half of the 2020-21 season, he was loaned to Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. At the Cars Jeans Stadium, he featured in 14 league games with two goals to his credit.

On the other side, Algeria international Fares joined Lazio on a five-year deal after impressing at SPAL.

He did not impose himself in Inzaghi’s squad last season despite playing 29 games between Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

Lazio finished sixth in Serie A last season and will play in the Europa League next season.