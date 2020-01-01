‘Sancho had to leave Man City, but Foden was always staying’ – Former youth coach admits winger needed move

Steve Eyre worked with some exciting youngsters at the Etihad Stadium and concedes that different paths are required by emerging talent

Jadon Sancho needed to leave in order to become a superstar, admits the Blues’ former youth coach Steve Eyre, but there has never been any chance of Phil Foden treading a similar path.

Back in the summer of 2017, an exciting young winger took the brave decision to walk away from the Etihad Stadium and go chasing a professional dream in .

welcomed Sancho into their ranks with open arms, with the 20-year-old forward having become a first-team regular and senior England international while on their books.

More teams

Rapid progress has been enjoyed by a hot prospect, with it unlikely that similar success would have been enjoyed had he remained in Manchester.

Eyre concedes as much, with certain players needing to pursue different directions in order to fulfil their potential.

He told talkSPORT of the hot prospects he worked with at City, including Sancho and Foden: “I think he [Sancho] has had to develop a little bit later.

“They both had impatient ambition but Phil was happy to stay in at the club that he loves.

“You have to respect Jadon Sancho for his impatient ambition and his will to go and create his own development path at the second best team in German football at Borussia Dortmund.

“His development has probably been worked on more than Foden, who has the best natural talent I have ever seen.

“Sancho had to leave this country to get more TV attention and more 90 minute matches under his belt – but Phil’s talent was clearer from a younger age.”

Foden is also starting to thrive on a senior stage, as he sees more minutes under Pep Guardiola and prepares to fill the void that will be created by David Silva’s imminent departure.

There had been suggestions in the past that the 20-year-old would need to spread his wings in order to follow the lead of Sancho, but Eyre insists City have never had any intention of sanctioning a switch – loan or permanent.

“Not once. Only through the press,” he added on the exit rumours. “There seems to be a hand in glove trust between the player and the club.

“There is a lot of trust between the player and the best head coach in the world. The manager has come out in his media duties to say he will get his minutes and say he’s going to be a great player.”

“But the main person who has believed it is himself.”