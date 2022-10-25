RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

An exciting top of the table clash in Group E of the UEFA Champions League between Salzburg and Chelsea might decide the fate of the group.

Things are beginning to get more exciting in the UEFA Champions League as we head towards the final few games of the group stage. Tonight, Chelsea travel to Austria to take on RB Salzburg in a top of the table clash in Group E.

Chelsea, after earning just one point from their opening two games, have had a reversal in fortune as they won both their games against AC Milan to climb to the top with 7 points in 4 games.

RB Salzburg sit in second place in the table, just one point behind Chelsea. They have had a surprisingly good season in the Champions League so far, and will very much back themselves to conjure a positive result against the Premier League giants.

A lot depends on the outcome of this game. A win for Chelsea will secure their passage to the Round of 16, while a Salzburg win along with an AC Milan win will make it a three-horse race that will go right down the wire on the final matchday.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

RB Salzburg XI (4-1-2-1-2): Köhn; Dedić, Wöber, Pavlović, Bernardo; Gourna-Douath, Seiwald, Kjærgaard, Sučić; Adamu, Šeško

Chelsea XI (3-5-2): Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Sterling, Gallagher, Jorginho, Kovačić, Pulisic; Havertz, Aubameyang

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Graham Potter is yet to lose a game as manager of the Blues. Chelsea will welcome Dinamo Zagreb on the final matchday of the group stage of the Champions League next Wednesday, 2nd November.

Their next two Premier League games are against Brighton on 29th October, which is away from home. The following weekend, on 6th November, they will host league leaders Arsenal in what will be the biggest game of Potter's tenure yet.