‘Salah doesn’t look unhappy at Liverpool’ – Reds coach sees no reason to fear exit from Egyptian

Gary O’Neil, who is part of the academy system on Merseyside, is reading little into comments from a star striker regarding potential future moves

Mohamed Salah does not look “unhappy” at , says Reds coach Gary O’Neil, with there seemingly little cause for concern when it comes to the Egyptian’s immediate future.

Fears have been raised at Anfield regarding a move to for a talismanic presence.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a prolific frontman in the past, and Salah has now left the door open for La Liga heavyweights to make an approach.

He has refused to rule out switches to Santiago Bernabeu or Camp Nou, with the 28-year-old frontman admitting that transfer calls now rest in Liverpool’s hands.

Real and Barca may struggle to generate the funds required to do a big-money deal at present, as the coronavirus pandemic forces even the richest of clubs to tighten their belts, but interest is to be expected at some stage.

Jurgen Klopp would be reluctant to part with a key part of his plans, but his hand may be forced if Salah decides that the time has come to take on a new challenge.

O’Neil cannot see that call being made any time soon, with a man who has hit 110 goals through 173 appearances for Liverpool offering no indication that he is looking for an imminent transfer.

“I’m keen to judge it on performances and the guy that came on for half an hour against doesn’t seem unhappy, for me,” O’Neil, who works in the Reds’ academy system, told talkSPORT.

“What I’m hearing about how hard he works in training and how bubbly he is around the ground, I don’t see it being an issue.

“Players will give interviews and, sometimes, especially when they are done in other countries and other languages, there will be stuff that comes back.

“I think you have to judge him on his performances and for me he doesn’t look like a guy unhappy at Liverpool Football Club.

“What I hear about how he trains and how hard he works he definitely doesn’t give off the notion that he is unhappy.”

Salah made more history for Liverpool in his latest outing, as he stepped off the bench to score two and lay on another in a 7-0 mauling of Crystal Palace, and remains tied to a contract through to the summer of 2023.