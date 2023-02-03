Will Sabitzer make Man Utd debut vs Crystal Palace? Bayern Munich loanee in contention for first Red Devils appearance

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Marcel Sabitzer is likely to make his Manchester United debut in a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Austrian midfielder acquired from German giants

Provides cover for the injured Eriksen

Ready to be involved against the Eagles

WHAT HAPPENED? The Austria international midfielder has joined the Red Devils on a short-term loan from Bayern Munich following an untimely injury to Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen that will see him ruled out for the next three months. Sabitzer is a proven performer at the highest level, having graced both the Champions League and European Championship, meaning that Ten Hag will have no issue with throwing him in at the deep end against Palace.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Sabitzer – who has taken on the No.15 shirt - will be involved against the Eagles at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: “Yes.”

Pressed further on how the 28-year-old has adapted to life in England following a deadline day transfer, the United boss added: “Very good. Of course, he did only one session but you can see he's a very fit player. I didn't have a different expectation. He's coming from Bayern Munich. German [clubs] they are always [about] fitness, [it's] always good. So, he is [fit]. So, I think he is ready to play. I think he's a really smart player. I think we gave him some guidance but I think he knows what to do, he knows the job, so he could do (start).”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag was also asked about a potential return to the United fold for Mason Greenwood after seeing all criminal charges dropped against the 21-year-old forward – who was suspended following his arrest in January 2022 amid accusations of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour - but the Dutchman said: “I cannot add anything. I refer to the statement. At this moment I cannot comment about the process.”

WHAT NEXT? Jadon Sancho and Antony Martial made their respective returns for United in a midweek Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest, and will be available once more, but Diogo Dalot has only just returned to training following injury and Scott McTominay is nursing a knock of his own.