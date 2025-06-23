Ryan Reynolds and Welcome to Wrexham appeal to Asmir Begovic, with the former Chelsea goalkeeper inviting an offer from North Wales.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The 38-year-old shot-stopper is a free agent after bringing a second spell on the books at Everton to a close. He is a proven Premier League performer that has graced the top flight with Portsmouth, Stoke, Chelsea, Bournemouth and the Toffees.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Begovic is not ready to retire just yet and is among those to have been linked with a move to Wrexham, as the Red Dragons ready themselves for life in the Championship. Phil Parkinson is looking to add even more experience to his ranks at SToK Racecourse.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Begovic is waiting on an official approach, but admits that he would like to work with Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney while figuring in Wrexham’s award-winning documentary series.

WHAT BEGOVIC SAID

The veteran Bosnia international has told Fruity King: “Wrexham is a really interesting project, both on the pitch and everything that comes with it.

“I like working with good people and having watched the documentary, the owners seem like amazing guys. That is the sort of club I’d love to work with and the idea of Wrexham really interests me. If it’s the right situation for everyone then who knows, it’s an exciting project.”

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

If Begovic were to link up with Wrexham, then he would go in as a back-up 'keeping option. Arsenal academy graduate Arthur Okonkwo fills the No.1 spot in Parkinson’s plans, but reliable support to the 23-year-old is required as the Red Dragons have endured their fair share of injury problems in recent seasons.