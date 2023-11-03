'Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney aren't acting!' - Wrexham star Paul Mullin reveals co-owner rubbed his sick son's back as striker insists Hollywood stars 'really care' about club

Paul Mullin says Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny care deeply about the club and was blown away when the former helped his sick son.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney have been very popular at the Welsh side ever since they became owners in early 2021. Under their ownership, they ended a 15-year stay in the National League, helped them become League Two promotion contenders, and gave the club a worldwide platform thanks to their star quality and business-savviness. Striker Mullin has sung their praises before and now he has revealed how they are genuinely good, down-to-earth people.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told The Times: “They’re genuine. They might be actors but they’re not acting. They really care for other people. I told Ryan and Rob my child’s name once during a conversation, a week later I was playing on the pitch after the game [with my son Albi, who’d come post-match], and Ryan comes over and embraces me. My little boy’s being sick on the pitch. Ryan comes to help him, rubbing his back, which is another unbelievable touch. That’s what type of person Ryan is. I’m on the way home and he texts me: ‘How’s Albi doing?’. I’d only ever told him Albi’s name once. He really cares. Rob too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney played a huge role in getting Wrexham into the Football League once more but they have dreams of taking the Red Dragons to the Premier League one day. They have used their platform to bring in increase revenue and sponsorship and that may continue if they repeat their recent successes on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are in first round FA Cup action against fellow League Two side Mansfield on Saturday night.