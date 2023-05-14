‘My goodness’ - Roy Keane staggered by Man Utd target Jordan Pickford and claims he’s ‘not a top goalkeeper’ after display against Man City

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was torn apart by Manchester United legend Roy Keane after his performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-United midfielder Keane was critical of the goalkeeper for his failure to get close to a free-kick from Ilkay Gundogan that sailed past him and into the net, putting City 3-0 up at Goodison Park.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pickford for the goal, my goodness, looks so small in there. There's no spring, he's not anticipating. Micah [Richards] said before the game he's a top goalkeeper - he's not," Keane said on Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pickford has been named as a possible transfer target for United as they are in the market for a top goalkeeper to replace David de Gea, who has come under scrutiny amid a few recent errors. De Gea could still sign a new contract at United, but he could still lose his place as the first choice shot stopper next season.

WHAT NEXT? While United continue their bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League with a match against Bournemouth next Saturday, Pickford and Everton will attempt to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation when they take on Wolves on the same day.