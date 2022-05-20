Rose sacked by Borussia Dortmund after one trophyless season at the helm

Marco Rose has been sacked as manager of Borussia Dortmund after spending just one trophyless season in charge of the Bundesliga heavyweights.

The 45-year-old inherited the reins at Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2021 having showcased his talents across stints at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

He was, however, to find the going tough with BVB and ended the 2021-22 campaign eight points adrift of champions Bayern Munich and with no major silverware collected.

Why have Dortmund decided to sack Rose?

With more expected of a club that had the likes of Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and Jude Bellingham on its books this season, another change is being made in the dugout.

A statement from Dortmund reads: “BVB and coach Marco Rose end their relationship.

“Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity.”

What was Rose’s record at Dortmund?

Having reached the latter stages of the Europa League at Salzburg and the knockout rounds of the Champions League with Monchengladbach, much was expected of Rose when he linked up with BVB.

He did have his side in title contention at times, but consistency proved elusive at the most important stages of a demanding campaign.

Dortmund never truly troubled Bayern in the race for domestic supremacy, while a disappointing group-stage exit was endured in the Champions League before suffering a shock defeat to Rangers in the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League.

In total, Rose took in 47 games at the helm and emerged victorious in 27 of those.

He was, however, to suffer 16 losses, alongside four draws, and ends his relatively short tenure with a win ratio of 57.45 per cent.

That is not enough to have kept him in a job and Dortmund will be under new management by the time the 2022-23 campaign gets under way – with the club also preparing to do without prolific frontman Haaland, who is heading to the Premier League at Manchester City.

