Ronaldo’s own team-mate admits Portuguese superstar is making life ‘difficult’ for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s own team-mate, Luiz Gustavo, has admitted that the Portuguese superstar’s presence is making life “difficult” for Al-Nassr.

All-time great moved to Middle East as free agent

Signed biggest contract in world football

Yet to produce his best for Saudi outfit

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a stunning move to Saudi Arabia following his release by Manchester United, with the most lucrative contract in world football agreed when heading to the Middle East. Ronaldo has not made the immediate impact expected of him in Riyadh, with only one goal recorded from the penalty spot during a run that has seen Al-Nassr win one of two league encounters while also suffering a Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al-Ittihad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Bayern Munich and Brazil star Gustavo is delighted to have Ronaldo on board, but has told RT Arabic of the problems that acquiring such an iconic figure can pose: “Certainly the presence of Cristiano makes it difficult for us as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone [on the opposition].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gustavo added on the benefits that Ronaldo brings: “His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically. Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds in them. And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal, and he therefore got rid of the pressure.”

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr will, with Ronaldo hoping to find a spark in the wake of his 38th birthday, be back in action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Al-Wehda.