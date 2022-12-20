Marseille legend Basile Boli, who is now an ambassador for the club, claims Cristiano Ronaldo held talks regarding a move to France over the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? No deal was done for the Portuguese superstar and a transfer deadline eventually passed with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner stuck at Manchester United. The 37-year-old forward has since seen his contract at Old Trafford terminated, releasing him into the free agent pool, and Boli believes the all-time great should have pushed harder to join eternal rival Lionel Messi in Ligue 1.

WHAT THEY SAID: Boli has told NW TV: “Cristiano Ronaldo was in talks with Olympique [Marseille], I think he should have come. He is a talented player, even if he is a bit old, I think that in the French championship he still has something to give. We saw that, for Messi, it didn't work out in the first year and then in the second year he proved he was number one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy and is readying himself for a new challenge after parting company with Premier League heavyweights United.

WHAT NEXT? Various landing spots have been mooted for Ronaldo, from America to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr said to have a lucrative offer on the table that could see the iconic forward bid farewell to European football.