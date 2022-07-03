Ronaldo to Roma? Totti addresses transfer rumours hinting at Mourinho reunion for Man Utd superstar

A club legend in the Italian capital has been giving his take on reports suggesting that an all-time great could make a move to Stadio Olimpico

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way out of Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford, with Roma legend Francesco Totti reacting to rumours of the Portuguese superstar potentially heading to the Italian capital.

GOAL has been able to confirm that a five-time Ballon d’Or winner is ready to sever ties with the Red Devils as he does not consider them to be capable of challenging for major honours in the 2022-23 campaign.

A scramble for his signature could now be sparked, with some reports suggesting that the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward may be reunited with fellow countryman Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo sign for Roma?

The 37-year-old hit 24 goals for United last season, but ended the campaign empty-handed and is now looking to chase down more silverware in the twilight of his remarkable career.

Roma, who landed the inaugural Europa Conference League crown in 2021-22, could present him with those opportunities, but Totti doubts a deal will be done due to financial constraints for the Giallorossi.

The legendary former playmaker has told Sky Sport Italia of speculation that has got Rome buzzing: “To be honest, I never believed in Ronaldo to Roma, because I know the reality of the current situation.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club will be ______________ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NeIkPMR8Vg — GOAL (@goal) July 2, 2022

Could Roma have signed Paulo Dybala?

While doubting that a deal for Ronaldo is realistic, Totti believes that another star forward could have been lured into Mourinho’s ranks this summer.

Paulo Dybala has dropped into the free agent pool after reaching the end of his contract at Juventus, with the Argentina international now very much up for grabs.

It is expected that he will remain in Italy as Inter look into thrashing out terms, but Totti feels Roma should have done more to form part of that race.

He added on a South American that has registered more than 100 goals in Serie A across spells with Palermo and Juve: “Dybala was possible, very possible.

Article continues below

“However, other things happened then and the idea vanished.

“He will go elsewhere, I honestly don’t know where, but I had hoped he could come to Roma. There was a definite possibility, there was a chat, but I don’t know what they said.”

Further reading