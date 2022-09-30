'Ronaldo is out of a different world' - Man Utd superstar's rise to the top explained by Macheda

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is “out of a different world” when it comes to ability and work rate, says Federico Macheda.

Portuguese has become an all-time great

Has countless records to his name

Relentless work rate has kept him at the top

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward has cemented a standing as an all-time great over the course of a career that has delivered five Ballons d’Or and countless major honours across spells with the Red Devils, Real Madrid and Juventus. Records have tumbled around the 37-year-old on a regular basis, with nobody in history having scored more goals in men’s international football, and a lasting impression has been made on all of those that he has worked alongside.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United striker Macheda falls into that category, with the Italian frontman telling Vibe with Five of his experience alongside an unworldly talent: “I would say that Ronaldo was the one who was out of a different world. This is the kind of player you have to look into because as I have said before about myself of not wanting more, this guy had everything, won everything and still wanted more. I remember him going from the gym after training to swimming for one hour.

“I was there in the jacuzzi with other players after training, which is normal, and he was just swimming for one hour - up and down, up and down. Back then I should have had this view, this mentality to think: 'I should do the same probably, look at this guy'. If I was to go back then I would look into this guy as an example and follow every little step that he was making because he was something unbelievable.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo’s dedication to his craft has allowed him to remain at the very top of his game, but questions have been asked of his contribution to the Portugal cause in 2022 while he has also been struggling for starts at United after failing to secure a summer transfer elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While Erik ten Hag has often decided to name Ronaldo on the bench this season, it may be that his vast experience is put to good use on Sunday when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a derby date against arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.