‘Ronaldo is human too and can make mistakes’ – Allegri backs Juventus star who is ‘programmed to win’

The former Bianconeri boss, who was in charge of the Serie A giants when the Portuguese icon arrived, sees no reason to criticise an all-time great

Massimiliano Allegri was in charge of Juventus when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin and is struggling to see why anyone would want to criticise an all-time great who is “programmed to win”.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had questions asked on the back of a disappointing last-16 exit from the Champions League in 2020-21.

Ronaldo was far from his best across two legs against Porto, but Allegri is eager to point out that the 36-year-old is no miracle worker and remains “human” despite the most remarkable of sporting CVs suggesting otherwise.

What has been said?

Allegri, who was Juve boss when Ronaldo swapped Real Madrid for Serie A during the summer of 2018, told Sky Sport Italia: “Ronaldo is human too and can make mistakes, but there are few who can shake off a defender and run at the goal like him.

“Cristiano’s strength is that he has this mind that is programmed to win. He won five Ballon d’Or trophies, the Champions League, so many titles, yet he is there giving himself new motivation every single day.”

Ronaldo’s record at Juventus

The Portuguese has tasted Serie A title glory in each of his two full seasons at Juventus.

He leads the Italian top-flight scoring charts in 2020-21, with the target found on 23 occasions in 24 games.

In total, Ronaldo has recorded 95 goals for the Bianconeri in 123 appearances.

The bigger picture

An all-time great has also become the most prolific marksman ever to grace the game, with Brazilian icon Pele being passed en route to reaching 770 career strikes.

It remains to be seen, though, how many efforts will be added to that tally before Ronaldo bids farewell to Juve.

Article continues below

He is tied to a contract until 2022, but exit talk has surfaced heading towards the summer transfer window.

Those in Turin have been eager to quash those rumours, but speculation regarding a possible return to Real Madrid or fresh start in MLS continues to rumble on.

Further reading