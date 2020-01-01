‘Ronaldo happy at Juventus for a few more years’ – Portuguese raring to go again, says Nacional Madeira president

Rui Alves has been allowing the striker to use his side’s stadium as a training venue during the coronavirus-enforced break in football

Cristiano Ronaldo is “very happy” at and should be expected to spend “a few more years” with the Bianconeri, says Nacional Madeira president Rui Alves.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently back in his homeland after seeing competitive football shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old is looking to stay in shape as he waits on a return to action, with Alves granting him use of Madeira’s stadium for training purposes.

More teams

He has held discussions with Ronaldo over recent weeks and sees a man tied to a contract through to 2022 honouring his current agreement in Turin.

Alves told Tuttosport: “He seemed very happy at Juve. I think and I hope he will remain there for a few more years.

“I want him to win the Scudetto, the and the Ballon d’Or in Bianconero.”

Ronaldo and Juve have been in lockdown since facing title rivals on March 8.

Health concerns continue to be the top priority for sporting authorities and governments around the world, but finely tuned sports stars are straining at the leash.

That is the case with Ronaldo, with Alves seeing the former and star raring to go.

He said: “I don’t think he comes here every day. Sometimes he will come in the morning, sometimes in the afternoon. It depends on his training programme.

“I found him super motivated and determined. The Madeiran air will have given him even more positive energy.

“He’s training hard. He’s looking forward to the end of this health emergency. First, for the good of the world and the people, and then because he has a great desire to return to play.”

Article continues below

Alves added: “Cristiano called us, and we were happy to give him this chance. We have complied with Madeira’s health rules and protocols linked to Covid-19, starting from the respect of safety distances.

“Cris was our boy and is now the best possible example for the Accademia del Nacional. He is a role model for the whole world.

“He is super professional and has remarkable human qualities. He is the pride of our club, of all of us. The best footballer in history was born on our small island.”